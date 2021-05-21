Actress Toni Collette talks about inspirational story in new movie 'Dream Horse'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Dream Horse" tells the true story of a racing champion who carried the hopes of a village across the finish line!Hosea Sanders talks to Toni Collette about playing the woman whose hopes and imagination made it all happen.Jan gets her little town invested in a horse she's certain can become a winner. They all believe Dream can go all the way and take them along for the ride!Sanders: "I love this film - and it's such a fairy tale, it's hard to believe it's really true. This really happened."Collette: "I love it, too. Actually, I find it really inspirational that this hardworking, humble woman - who has a very simple life - has a dream and has the passion to follow it and ends up changing not only her life, but the entire community and country. The horse goes on to do amazing things."Sanders: "Do you like horses? Is that what attracted you to this project or was it just the story itself?"Collette: "I love all creatures, great and small but it was the story. It's definitely the story, but I couldn't help but fall in love with the horse. The horse that I did most of the acting with was a horse called Beau and I just absolutely loved him. I felt so connected to him. He really listened and it's not just in my mind, the entire crew could see it."Sanders: "Everybody's hoping for something different. A different dream that they come together in this. I love the way you guys did this."Collette: "It's so pure of heart. I think of all the films I've ever made, it probably has the biggest heart. It's just beautiful."Sanders: "I was uplifted, really uplifted and I wanna say thank you for that!"Collette: "You know what, that's the best compliment we could ever receive so thank you for telling me that, and I'm glad that we did that for you.""Dream Horse" opens Friday.