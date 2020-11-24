dancing with the stars

Bachelor Nation fan-favorite, partner ready for 'Dancing with the Stars' finale after perfect score

The "Dancing with the Stars" finale is Monday night and one of the couples hoping to win that Mirrorball Trophy talk about how they are still on cloud 9 after getting a perfect score last week.

"Finally this is what I've been waiting for. This is what I've been working for and it all seemed so surreal that it was happening," said finalist and Bachelor Nation favorite, Kaitlyn Bristowe. "I've had literal dreams about seeing a perfect score, so for it to happen I was like - here it is!"

Bristowe and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, are considered the front runners among sports betting.

"It is pressure because it's so close, we have two dances left," Chigvintsev said. "At the same time, I want to take the moments in and enjoy the performance, and make sure we're really taking it in because it's never going to happen again."

While the pair may be ready to hit the floor, their bodies may not be as ready as they are.

"Both of us - hard to tell, different parts of the body," Chigvintsev said.

"Between my ribs and Artem's shoulder, my ankle and feet, it's pretty even I think," Bristowe added.

No matter who the winner of the night is, Bristowe said she is proud of how far she has come from her first rehearsal.

"I looked back on my first dance and I was like, 'oh that's so cute,' because you could tell I was just so nervous. Everything was a little smaller, I was still doing all the moves but you could just see the nerves," she said. "I was getting more comfortable with performance levels. I think that's something I struggled with. I was always, I'm Kaitlyn and I'm quirky and this is me, and to get into different characters for each dance has been a challenge for me. And over all the weeks, I've seen myself come on stage a little bit more and I think that's how I've definitely grown as a dancer."

You can see the finale of Dancing with the Stars and find out who gets that mirror ball trophy on ABC 7 Monday at 7 p.m.
