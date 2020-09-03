Alien-hosted 'Earth to Ned' beams in as a hilarious, bizarre talk show

What's the first thing aliens do after invading Earth? Start a late-night talk show, of course. "Earth to Ned" is entering the arena as a hilarious and bizarre new series from the Jim Henson Company, the masterminds behind "The Muppets."To provide backstory on the out-of-this-galaxy host and his crew -- alien commander Ned (Paul Rugg) and his lieutenant Cornelius (Michael Oosterom) were planning an Earth invasion but soon called it off after falling in love with human culture, according to the studio.With the help of BETI (Colleen Smith), the spaceship's artificial intelligence, and CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), the host beams in celebrities from around the world for interviews...as they are, after all, our planet's greatest resource for information.On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid paid a visit to Ned's spaceship, which is hidden deep underground, to interview the crew. However, this is no ordinary talk-show and what ensued was a hilarious banter and a narrowly escaped cloning attempt. It's safe to say that Ned and his crew are not afraid of poking fun at their guests.Ned claims he is inspired by "all of the Jimmys" in the late-night world, referring to acclaimed hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. But the alien commander expects to cut his competition and claim the coveted No.1 spot with through-the-roof ratings."Earth to Ned" marks Disney+'s first original talk show and is going to be fun for the whole family.Celebrity guests include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, "The Mandalorian" actress Gina Carano, RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Gillian Jacobs, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer, Jenny Slate, Raven Symoné, Reggie Watts and "Star Wars" actor Billy Dee Williams.