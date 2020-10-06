Arts & Entertainment

Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock's biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson's hit "Beat It" and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," his son Wolf Van Halen tweeted Tuesday. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."



Wolf Van Halen added: "I love you so much, Pop."

Eddie Van Halen founded the band Van Halen with his brother Alex in the 1970s. The band also included bassist Mark Stone and vocalist David Lee Roth.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band's self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record "1984," which contains the classics "Jump," "Panama" and "Hot for Teacher."

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

The rocker is survived by his son, whom he shared with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, and his wife Janie Liszewski, whom he married in 2009.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
