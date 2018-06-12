ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eddie Vedder's vinyl single to be released with Cubs tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

Eddie Vedder performs wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Eddie Vedder's support of the Chicago Cubs remains strong.

The Pearl Jam frontman's new 7-inch vinyl single will be given out to those who buy special tickets to the July 6 game between the Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Pressed on blue and red vinyl, the record features Vedder's 2007 Cubs song "All the Way." The flip side features fan Steve Goodman's 1984 tribute "Go Cubs, Go."

The Cubs say a limited number of the tickets are available online. One record will be given out with the purchase of each special ticket purchased.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentChicago CubsCincinnati RedsmusicChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
More News