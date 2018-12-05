ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Electronic music events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: Yvette de Wit/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up to electronic music? From IGLOOGHOST to a silent disco, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

WHPK 88.5 FM presents IGLOOGHOST





Non-profit community radio station WHPK-FM will be putting on an electronic format launch party. DJ sets will be heard from Sasha NoDisco, DJ Purple and Jared Brown. Electronic DJ IGLOOGHOST will follow as the main performance.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hot Since 82 | Steve Gerard | Alex Kislov at the MID





Enjoy EDM music being performed by three separate DJs. British DJ Hot Since 82 will be performing along with two Chicago DJs, Steve Gerard and Alex Kislov.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Price: $25 (General Admission); $20 (GA - 2 pack); $20 (GA - 4 Pack)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Party at Subterranean





This silent party will feature 90s music, hip hop and top 40 songs. The rentable wireless headphones will offer the choice to switch between stations and choose which genre you prefer. Headphones will light up green, red or blue depending on which station you are listening to.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 a.m.
Where: Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave.
Price: $10 (Headphone Rental (Presale)); $15 (Headphone Rental (Day of Show). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Prof. related to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' songwriter explains origins
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Cardi B announces split from Offset months after giving birth
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Clerk recognizes armed robber, makes citizen arrest
World leaders attend national George HW Bush funeral
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Show More
Student dies in Indiana school bus crash
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Day 2 for historic charter schools strike as Acero teachers return to picket lines
Body found in Costa Rica ID'd as missing American; guard arrested
Student acting as designated driver dies after head-on crash
More News