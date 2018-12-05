Electronic music events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

WHPK 88.5 FM presents IGLOOGHOST

Hot Since 82 | Steve Gerard | Alex Kislov at the MID

Silent Party at Subterranean

Looking to get amped up to electronic music? From IGLOOGHOST to a silent disco, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---Non-profit community radio station WHPK-FM will be putting on an electronic format launch party. DJ sets will be heard from Sasha NoDisco, DJ Purple and Jared Brown. Electronic DJ IGLOOGHOST will follow as the main performance.Thursday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$10Enjoy EDM music being performed by three separate DJs. British DJ Hot Since 82 will be performing along with two Chicago DJs, Steve Gerard and Alex Kislov.Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.$25 (General Admission); $20 (GA - 2 pack); $20 (GA - 4 Pack)This silent party will feature 90s music, hip hop and top 40 songs. The rentable wireless headphones will offer the choice to switch between stations and choose which genre you prefer. Headphones will light up green, red or blue depending on which station you are listening to.Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 a.m.Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave.$10 (Headphone Rental (Presale)); $15 (Headphone Rental (Day of Show). More ticket options available.