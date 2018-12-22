Elmhurst College Chamber Singers bring holiday cheer to ABC7

The Elmhurst College Chamber singers performed holiday-themed music on the ABC7 Weekend Morning Show.
The Chamber Singers ensemble specializes in advanced choral literature from the Medieval through the Classical period with an emphasis on acapella singing. The group performs several times a year on and off campus, especially during the Christmas season.
For more information, visit https://www.elmhurst.edu
entertainment live music singing christmas holiday
