Elmhurst man picked up by Chris Hemsworth when hitchhiking in Australia

It's a story that seems to defy the odds. An Elmhurst man hitchhiking in Australia was picked up by actor Chris Hemsworth.Well, musician Scott Hildebrand has been living in Australia for several months. But he recently traveled to Mexico for a friend's wedding. After returning to Australia he didn't want to pay for the bus ride, so he was hitchhiking.That's when Hemsworth and his personal trainer stopped and offered him a ride in a helicopter."They were so sweet, asking me about my music 'cause I had my guitar and everything. Like, I gave them my CD, and being super stoked about my music, which is cool," Hildebrand said.Hildebrand admits he didn't recognize the actor until the personal trainer said, "Hey, that's Thor!"