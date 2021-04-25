Oscars

Emerald Fennell wins best original screenplay, nominated for best director Oscars in feature debut 'Promising Young Woman'

EMBED <>More Videos

Golden Globes: 3 women make history with best director nominations

Who is Emerald Fennell?


Coming from a background in acting, Emerald Fennell's first feature film behind the camera, "Promising Young Woman," is nominated for five Oscars.

Fennell herself -- who wrote, directed and produced the comedy-thriller -- is nominated for best director and best original screenplay. The film also has nods for best picture, best actress (Carey Mulligan) and film editing.

Fennell won the Oscar for best original screenplay Sunday.
EMBED More News Videos

Emerald Fennell wins best original screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman.'



RELATED: Oscars Winners 2021: Full list of 2021 Academy Awards

Before her Oscars buzz, the British filmmaker and actress was known for her portrayals of Camilla Parker Bowles in "The Crown" and Nurse Patsy Mount in "Call the Midwife." She also teamed up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of the showrunners for the British spy thriller "Killing Eve."

Fennell's Oscar nods


Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

FULL LIST: 2021 Oscar nominees
EMBED More News Videos

David Fincher's "Mank" led nominations to the 93rd Oscars with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women - Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell - were nominated for best director. Here's a look at nominees in key categories.



Historic nomination


Seventy women received a total of 76 nominations in 2021, a record for a given year, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Two -- Fennell and Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") -- are nominated for best director for the first time.

Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before: Lina Wertmüller ("Seven Beauties," 1977), Jane Campion ("The Piano," 1994), Sofia Coppola ("Lost in Translation," 2004), Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker," 2009) and Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird," 2018). Bigelow is the only woman to have ever won an Oscar for best director.

The other directing nominees for 2021 were Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," David Fincher for "Mank" and Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round."

INTERACTIVE: How women are represented in Oscar nominations


What's "Promising Young Woman" about?



"Promising Young Woman" follows former medical student Cassie (Carey Mulligan) as she exacts a unique form of revenge on predatory men who think of themselves as the "nice guy." Alongside Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox and Connie Britton co-star.

The film centers around the theme of sexual consent, and Fennell expressed hope the movie could help raise awareness among young people.

"If it makes it a bit easier to have this conversation between boys, between men, between men and women, then that's wonderful," Fennell told the Associated Press.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsacademy awardsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
'Promising Young Woman' up for 5 Oscar nominations
The truth behind the meeting of four Black heroes in 'One Night in Miami'
LIVE BLOG: Oscars ceremony unlike any other underway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skip your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Health officials say it's not too late
This beefless Italian beef brings all the flavors of the Chicago classic sandwich
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Man, 18, expected at bond court after being charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder
Surviving good Samaritan recalls deadly stabbing at Berwyn store; man charged
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago ties to look out for during Oscars 2021
Show More
Man charged for attacking Chicago police detective who was investigating murder
Residents gather to support Markham mayor despite controversy
Avoid catfish scams as post-pandemic dating heats back up
Cook County vaccine sites expand walk-ins as IL reports 2,035 new COVID cases
Best picture winners list: Every movie to win top Oscar
More TOP STORIES News