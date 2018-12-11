She's practically perfect in every way. "Mary Poppins Returns" hits theatres Dec. 19, with a fresh spin on the 1964 movie musical.Actress Emily Blunt is the new nanny, who will charm audiences - without - a spoonful of sugar."No one wants to see me impersonate Julie Andrews. No one can out-Julie Julie," Blunt said.Not many actresses would be brave enough to take on such an iconic role, but the 35-year-old British actress did - working to make it her own, with the help of the original P.L. Travers books."She's quite eccentric, rude and vain in the books, and funny and completely unknowable, you know? That's what I fell in love with. This duality of this character, who is stern and a bit of a disciplinarian - and yet, a bit of an adrenaline junkie," Blunt said.Yes, that is Blunt's own singing voice in the film."I never really sang in front of people. I mean, I did at school, a little bit. I always found it nerve-wracking to sing in front of people, so I always did it sort of privately," Blunt said.Blunt is married to actor/director John Krasinski, who recently graced the cover of Smithsonian Magazine."C'mon. Wow, look at that picture. 'The Genius of America?' Come on now. I mean, that's a title. I am going to have to send him that picture. 'The Genius of America,'" Blunt said. "He looks really handsome. Can I keep this?"Can't refuse Mary Poppins!