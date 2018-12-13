EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4880648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actress Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins, who will charm audiences - without - a spoonful of sugar.

"Mary Poppins Returns" hits theatres Dec. 19, with a fresh spin on the 1964 movie musical.The film features Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man who brought Alexander Hamilton to life in "Hamilton: An American Musical".Miranda plays Jack, a lamplighter who knows the magic of Mary Poppins. He chose this movie to be his first big project after leaving Broadway because of the film's director and star."Honestly, the chance to work with Rob Marshall and Emily Blunt, two people at the top of their craft. I think Rob creates the gold standard when it comes to movie musicals. I was going to see how one of the best in the world does it - like, really does it," Miranda said. "So, it was just a dream come true for me."There's some heavy-lifting in the dance department for Jack."Yeah, if you noticed in 'Hamilton' there's incredible dancing in that show. Hamilton doesn't do a ton of it. It's all around him," Miranda said. "Rob and his incredible creative team, they set you up to succeed. It's so much rehearsal. It's so much prep. The feeling of mastery when you actually get to do it on the day - it's thrilling."Miranda was star struck with his veteran co-stars."From Angela Lansbury to Colin Firth to Meryl Streep to Dick Van Dyke, every day is a sort of master class with a different person," Miranda said. "That's how I felt. It's my first movie on this scale and I felt like a student."Did Miranda and Van Dyke compare cockney accents?"We compared Broadway careers, actually. My first break was in the 6th grade play, where I was cast as Conrad Birdie. All I listened to was the original cast album, where he was Albert Peterson. I asked him Chita Rivera stories," Miranda said, laughing. "We compared Chita Rivera stories."Maybe 1930's London was on his mind, but so is modern day Chicago."My 'Hamilton' cast is still kicking butt over there. I checked in on them a few months ago. They were just wonderful," Miranda said.Actress Emily Blunt is the new nanny, who will charm audiences - without - a spoonful of sugar."No one wants to see me impersonate Julie Andrews. No one can out-Julie Julie," Blunt said.Not many actresses would be brave enough to take on such an iconic role, but the 35-year-old British actress did - working to make it her own, with the help of the original P.L. Travers books."She's quite eccentric, rude and vain in the books, and funny and completely unknowable, you know? That's what I fell in love with. This duality of this character, who is stern and a bit of a disciplinarian - and yet, a bit of an adrenaline junkie," Blunt said.Yes, that is Blunt's own singing voice in the film."I never really sang in front of people. I mean, I did at school, a little bit. I always found it nerve-wracking to sing in front of people, so I always did it sort of privately," Blunt said.Blunt is married to actor/director John Krasinski, who recently graced the cover of Smithsonian Magazine."C'mon. Wow, look at that picture. 'The Genius of America?' Come on now. I mean, that's a title. I am going to have to send him that picture. 'The Genius of America,'" Blunt said. "He looks really handsome. Can I keep this?"Can't refuse Mary Poppins!"Mary Poppins Returns" was produced by Disney, the parent company of ABC 7.