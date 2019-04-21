Eminem marks 11 years sober

Rapper Eminem is celebrating being 11 years sober.He posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram Saturday, showing his sobriety coin commemorated the occasion."11 years - still not afraid," the rapper wrote.The Detroit rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has been public about his battle with prescription drug addiction over the years.It took multiple attempts at treatment before Eminem stayed sober. He got sober on April 20, 2008.His albums "Relapse" and "Recovery" deal with his addiction and his comeback.