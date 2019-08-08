Arts & Entertainment

'Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater'

CHICAGO -- Theaters in Chicago have an extensive history and what about the people behind them?

Author of "Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater" Mark Larson joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about his new book.

The oral histories in the book cover Chicago Theater, both on the north side and south side, from 1953 until the present day.

Larson conducted interviews with more than 300 Chicago theater-makers for the book.

There will be a launch party for the book from 6 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12 at the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum on 800 S. Halsted.

The party will include a conversation about the book, sound-bites from Larson's interviews and a signing, followed by a reception with refreshments and music by DJ Sadie Woods in the museum's courtyard.

Books will also be for sale one day sooner than they're available to the general public.

The event is free and open to the public.
