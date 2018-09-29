Ensemble Español gives free performance in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --For more than 40 years, Ensemble Español has been showcasing the rich history of Spanish dance. On Saturday, they will give a free concert in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The company, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University for more than four decades, tours the country and globe teaching the art of traditional Spanish dance.
"I think that's the beauty of Ensemble Español is that it attracts all different cultures from all over the world because I think we all can relate to culture and the stories told from our past," Jorge Perez, Ensemble Español executive director.
The organization includes 40 dancers, singers, musicians and staff -- all with varying backgrounds, but with no Spanish dancers.
"The company is comprised of dancers from all over the world including dancers from Latin America. We've had dancers from as far as Israel, Poland, China and Taiwan," Perez said.
Programs for kids as young as 4 are offered by the organization to teach the next generation and keep the legacy of the dance company alive.
Ensemble Español focuses on three specific types of dance.
"Folklore dancing is the type of dance you will see the townspeople doing. It is not that trained type of dance," said artistic director Irma Suarez Ruiz. "Classical dance is simply the type of dance that is more elegant. ... Flamenco is the most popular style of Spanish dance. It's that fiery passionate dance that everyone wants to do."
Even though the organization has been around for 43 years they never stop looking to take their talent to the next level.
"There is never any stop in training, there is always room for more. There are other teachers that we would love to bring to continue that challenge to the dancers," Ruiz said.
"We want to see more touring on a national and international level. We want to have more teachers out in the community and we want to be able to take the company more toward internationally as well," Perez said.
Ensemble Español will host a free performance on Saturday at Night Out in the Parks in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Upcoming Ensemble Español events:
Ensemble Español will be part of the Oct. 20 "Arts in the Dark" Parade
- Ensemble Español has their Nuestro Camino engagement at NEIU on Nov. 3.
For more information, visit: http://www.ensembleespanol.org/