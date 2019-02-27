Escape from Chicago to Virginia Beach on a budget

The beachside city in southeastern Virginia is located where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. A three-mile boardwalk stretches along its beach-lined oceanfront. The bayside First Landing State Park marks the 1607 arrival of the Jamestown colonists from England, and the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center exhibits ocean life including sharks, rays and sea turtles in globally themed habitats. In addition to the sites, there are plenty of top-notch eateries and bars that'll be sure to pique your interest.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Chicago and Virginia Beach in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.
Flight deals to Virginia Beach
Currently, the cheapest flights between Chicago and Virginia Beach are if you leave on May 25 and return from Virginia on May 27. United currently has roundtrip tickets for $201.
American Airlines also has tickets at that price point in March. If you fly out of Chicago on March 13 and return from Virginia Beach on March 16, American Airlines can get you there and back for $201 roundtrip.
Top Virginia Beach hotel
To plan your accommodations, here is Virginia Beach's top-rated spot, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront (3001 Atlantic Ave.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The hotel has a 4.2-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $126.
This Virginia Beach hotel is situated near the Neptune Statue. Additional attractions include the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.
Featured Virginia Beach food and drink
Virginia Beach has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
TASTE at the Oceanfront (3603 Pacific Ave.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to TASTE at the Oceanfront, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 26 reviews on Skyscanner.
"My absolute favorite place in this world to grab a sandwich. Fantastic gourmet deli and little grocery. Grab lunch and head to the beach," wrote visitor Jennifer.
Tautogs Restaurant (205 23rd St.)
Another solid option is Tautogs Restaurant, with 4.8 stars from 22 reviews.
"This restaurant is located inside a big house. Try the tilapia entree and the mussels as an appetizer. They will not disappoint!" wrote Tilly.
Catch 31 Fish House & Bar (3001 Atlantic Ave.)
Here is another spot to explore for dinner and drinks. Check out Catch 31 Fish House & Bar, with 4.6 stars from 35 reviews.
What to see and do in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center (717 General Booth Blvd.)
First up is The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, with 4.7 stars out of 102 reviews.
This aquarium houses an impressive collection of sea life in 800,000 gallons of water. Land life is represented via the Marsh Pavilion and the Aviary, giving a good overall sense of Virginia's wildlife to any new visitor.
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (2200 Parks Ave.)
Then, there's Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art. It checks in with five stars from five reviews.
Exhibitions feature painting, sculpture, photography, glass, video and more from local and international artists.
Virginia Beach (2101 Parks Ave.)
Finally, consider checking out Virginia Beach, with 4.9 stars from 14 reviews.
"The beach is fantastic and the boardwalk is great," wrote visitor Madelyn.
