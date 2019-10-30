Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" hits your TV on November 5th on ABC!Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this amazing must-see event.First off, it honors the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic! Can you believe this was three decades in the making?It's being shown through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will takes viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.You will get 12 live musical numbers interwoven throughout the night.You will recognize the music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken.Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, contributes to the star-studded spectacular as well.Ariel - Auli'I Cravalho - You know her as the voice of Disney's "Moana"Prince Eric - Graham Phillips - He's most well-known from his role on "The Good Wife"Ursula - Queen Latifah - Oscar-nominated, and GRAMMY, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning R&B artist, actor and producerSebastian - Shaggy - Renowned reggae musician, singer, DJ, actor and GRAMMY-winning artistChef Louis - John Stamos - two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer of "Full House" and "Fuller House." He also starred as Chef Louis in the Hollywood Bowl production.Amber Riley of "Glee" will serve as the night's emcee.The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy.Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk's The Beautiful Trauma World Tour. You'll notice their amazing aerialist work throughout some of the performances.There's also a team of experienced puppeteers to help some of the sea creatures come to life in the performances.