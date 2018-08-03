ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell discuss their modern take on a classic story in Disney's "Christopher Robin."

By
Disney's new movie "Christopher Robin" re-visits the young boy from "Winnie the Pooh" as an adult, when his old friends from the Hundred-Acre Wood show up to help him get his imagination back.

Ewan McGregor plays the grown-up Christopher Robin, who has a daughter with his wife, played by Hayley Atwell.

"My grandparents' generation, my parents' generation mine and now my godchildren are all penetrated by Pooh," said Atwell. "Like it's a weird, kind of universal thing that happens across generations."

"I grew up being read these books, I know that by having read them to my daughters I am so familiar with them, the stories," McGregor said.

McGregor has had a widely varied career, but playing a father onscreen is relatively new for him.

"I've been a dad for 22 years, so it's true it took my work a long time to catch up with me," McGregor said. "But I do like it, it's obviously it's the biggest part of my life."

Acting alongside stuffed animals and a computer-generated creatures also left an impression on the actors.

"I feel like he is one of my great friends," McGregor said of Pooh.

"Christopher Robin" is now showing in theaters.

Disney is the parent Company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviesdisney
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
WakandaCon opens in River North
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Ailey Dance Camp provides positive outlet for West Side kids
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Round Lake mom dies in Fla. after family caught in rip currents
19-year-old man fatally shot in head in Albany Park
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
Man throws 8-year-old off 31-foot water slide, police say
WakandaCon opens in River North
Couple takes wedding to father in Des Plaines hospice care
Prospect Heights condo fire victims can get donated items at local church
Show More
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Change of venue hearing Friday in Van Dyke murder trial
Schwarber hosts fallen CFD diver's sons at Wrigley Field
4 dentists accused in Las Vegas hotel room sex assault
More News