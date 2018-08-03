Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'

Disney's new movie "Christopher Robin" re-visits the young boy from "Winnie the Pooh" as an adult, when his old friends from the Hundred-Acre Wood show up to help him get his imagination back.
Ewan McGregor plays the grown-up Christopher Robin, who has a daughter with his wife, played by Hayley Atwell.
"My grandparents' generation, my parents' generation mine and now my godchildren are all penetrated by Pooh," said Atwell. "Like it's a weird, kind of universal thing that happens across generations."
"I grew up being read these books, I know that by having read them to my daughters I am so familiar with them, the stories," McGregor said.
McGregor has had a widely varied career, but playing a father onscreen is relatively new for him.
"I've been a dad for 22 years, so it's true it took my work a long time to catch up with me," McGregor said. "But I do like it, it's obviously it's the biggest part of my life."
Acting alongside stuffed animals and a computer-generated creatures also left an impression on the actors.
"I feel like he is one of my great friends," McGregor said of Pooh.
"Christopher Robin" is now showing in theaters.
Disney is the parent Company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviesdisney
entertainmententertainmentmoviesdisney