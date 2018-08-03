Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'

Disney's new movie "Christopher Robin" re-visits the young boy from "Winnie the Pooh" as an adult, when his old friends from the Hundred-Acre Wood show up to help him get his imagination back.Ewan McGregor plays the grown-up Christopher Robin, who has a daughter with his wife, played by Hayley Atwell."My grandparents' generation, my parents' generation mine and now my godchildren are all penetrated by Pooh," said Atwell. "Like it's a weird, kind of universal thing that happens across generations.""I grew up being read these books, I know that by having read them to my daughters I am so familiar with them, the stories," McGregor said.McGregor has had a widely varied career, but playing a father onscreen is relatively new for him."I've been a dad for 22 years, so it's true it took my work a long time to catch up with me," McGregor said. "But I do like it, it's obviously it's the biggest part of my life."Acting alongside stuffed animals and a computer-generated creatures also left an impression on the actors."I feel like he is one of my great friends," McGregor said of Pooh."Christopher Robin" is now showing in theaters.