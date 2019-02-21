Explore the best of Denver with cheap flights from Chicago

Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Chicago and Denver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in Denver to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.
Cheapest Denver flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Chicago and Denver are if you leave on Feb. 27 and return from Colorado on March 2. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $61, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Chicago on March 3 and return from Denver on March 6, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $63 roundtrip.
Top Denver hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Denver's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.
The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center (650 15th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center, which has 4.5 stars. Rooms are currently set at $76/night.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Colorado Convention Center, United States Mint, as well as the Denver Art Museum. Additional attractions include the 16th Street Mall.
The Embassy Suites Denver - Downtown / Convention Center (1420 Stout St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The Embassy Suites Denver - Downtown / Convention Center. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $159/night.
The suites have 32-inch flat-screens, a video game console, a coffeemaker, a microwave and a mini-fridge. Guests can enjoy a swim in the saline pool or work out in the fitness facility.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Denver has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For a popular morning spot, there's Snooze an A.M. Eatery, with 4.7 stars from 72 reviews.
"My suggestions are the blueberry Danish pancakes, Freaky Friday pancakes (for the peanut butter lovers out there), and of course, The Orange Snoozious," wrote reviewer Mikayla.
Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then there's Root Down, which has created a dining spot where all dietary needs are accommodated, offering vegetarian, vegan, raw and gluten-free fare.
"This is one of the best restaurants in Denver," wrote Jeff. "I keep going back (and send my friends) and am continuously amazed at the food and the service. You are treated like family in a way cool environment (a converted gas station)."
What to see and do in Denver
Not sure what to do in Denver, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up are the Denver Botanic Gardens, which have 4.7 stars out of 124 reviews.
These gardens encompass 21 acres. Specialized gardens offer visitors a variety of botanical experiences.
"This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen," wrote visitor Beth.
Denver Zoo (2300 Steele St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, spend some time at Denver Zoo. It has 4.8 stars from 94 reviews.
Where else can you visit polar ice caps, a tropical forest, the African savanna and a jungle all in one day? The zoo features more than 3,500 animals and 600 species.
