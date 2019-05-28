Broadway in Chicago brings musical 'Falsettos' to James Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hilarious and touching look at the make-up of the modern family.
"Falsettos" first opened in the 90s and returned to Broadway in 2017 to play for old and new fans alike.
Five Tony nominations and one PBS special later, the musical is now on a national tour and has made its' stop at the James Nederlander Theatre.
Set in 1979 New York, "Falsettos" was a landmark musical when it opened for its exploration of the AIDS crisis and the gay family unit.
The musical follows the life of a gay man named Marvin, his wife, his lover, his son, their psychiatrist and the lesbian couple next door.
"Falsettos" is in Chicago for a limited time, running May 28th through June 9th.
The show is approximately two hours and 40 minutes and it's suggested for kids age 12 and over.
For more information on ticket price and availability, you can visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.
