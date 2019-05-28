Arts & Entertainment

Broadway in Chicago brings musical 'Falsettos' to James Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hilarious and touching look at the make-up of the modern family.

"Falsettos" first opened in the 90s and returned to Broadway in 2017 to play for old and new fans alike.

Five Tony nominations and one PBS special later, the musical is now on a national tour and has made its' stop at the James Nederlander Theatre.

Set in 1979 New York, "Falsettos" was a landmark musical when it opened for its exploration of the AIDS crisis and the gay family unit.

The musical follows the life of a gay man named Marvin, his wife, his lover, his son, their psychiatrist and the lesbian couple next door.

"Falsettos" is in Chicago for a limited time, running May 28th through June 9th.

The show is approximately two hours and 40 minutes and it's suggested for kids age 12 and over.

For more information on ticket price and availability, you can visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooparts & culturetheatermusicalbroadway in chicago
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms threaten Chicago area for 2nd day in a row
Lansing home daycare sued over baby's death
Lamborghini, Shelby pickup among drug kingpins' cars auctioned by Mexican government
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
Cleanup underway in Dyer, Ind., Sauk Village after tornado touches down
2 charged in Near West Side shootout that left 2 dead, 3 wounded
Show More
Second hiker goes missing on Maui
Japanese man dies on flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine
Mega Millions jackpot at $418M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Family of 4 killed in horrific crash identified; GoFundMe set up
Teen mother, infant daughter missing from Cragin
More TOP STORIES News