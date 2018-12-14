Family and learning events worth seeking out in Aurora this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Winter Princess Ice Skating
Come to the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora for a family-friendly winter activity. Your child can ice skate with his/her favorite Disney princesses.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: 195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 52 Percent Off at Operation City Quest
Bring the whole family to participate in this scavenger hunt. Use a digital guide to complete challenges and search the city to find items.
Where: 33 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora
Price: $19 (52 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Up to 46 Percent Off at Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center
Enjoy this three-story laser tag arena. Battle your friends or play on over 100 arcade games. Pizza available for purchase, and all ages are welcome.
Where: 732 Prairie St., Aurora
Price: $30 (46 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal