Family and learning events worth seeking out in Aurora this week | Hoodline

Winter Princess Ice Skating

Up to 52 Percent Off at Operation City Quest

Up to 46 Percent Off at Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From skating with princesses to a three-story laser tag arena, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Come to the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora for a family-friendly winter activity. Your child can ice skate with his/her favorite Disney princesses.Saturday, Dec. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora$20Bring the whole family to participate in this scavenger hunt. Use a digital guide to complete challenges and search the city to find items.33 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora$19 (52 percent discount off regular price)Enjoy this three-story laser tag arena. Battle your friends or play on over 100 arcade games. Pizza available for purchase, and all ages are welcome.732 Prairie St., Aurora$30 (46 percent discount off regular price)