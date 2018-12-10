Family and learning events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Jinglefest at Chicago French Market
Over 30 different vendors will be selling their products at Jinglefest this weekend. Purchase gifts for family and friends, decorate cookies, write Christmas wish lists and more. Also, there will be complimentary photos with Santa himself.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: 131 North Clinton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Breakfast with Santa at Lincoln Park Zoo
Have breakfast with Santa. Enjoy homemade muffins, scrambled eggs, fresh fruits, pancakes, sausage and more. There will also be a cookie decorating station for children.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, Seatings at 12 p.m.
Where: 2001 North Clark Street
Price: $45/ages 12 & over, $20/ages 1-12, free for ages 12 months & under
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A Winter Wonderland Storytime at Open Books Pilsen
This is a Winter Wonderland story time hour for children. Bring your kids to enjoy holiday classics, arts and crafts and an acoustic guitar sing-a-long.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Open Books Pilsen, 905 W. 19th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets