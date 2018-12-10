Family and learning events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Jinglefest at Chicago French Market





If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a holiday market to a holiday story time hour, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Over 30 different vendors will be selling their products at Jinglefest this weekend. Purchase gifts for family and friends, decorate cookies, write Christmas wish lists and more. Also, there will be complimentary photos with Santa himself.Saturday, Dec. 15, 12:30-2:30 p.m.131 North Clinton St.FreeHave breakfast with Santa. Enjoy homemade muffins, scrambled eggs, fresh fruits, pancakes, sausage and more. There will also be a cookie decorating station for children.Sunday, Dec. 16, Seatings at 12 p.m.2001 North Clark Street$45/ages 12 & over, $20/ages 1-12, free for ages 12 months & underThis is a Winter Wonderland story time hour for children. Bring your kids to enjoy holiday classics, arts and crafts and an acoustic guitar sing-a-long.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.Open Books Pilsen, 905 W. 19th St.Free