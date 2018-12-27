ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: A. Zuhri/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a game show to a walking tour, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Up to 52% Off Roller-Skating at The Rink





Take advantage of this 50 percent off price at roller skating rink. Rent skates and enjoy open roller skating for two or four people.

Where: 1122 E. 87th St., Far South Chicago
Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 46% Off Game-Show Contestant Entry





Enter to become a gameshow contestant. Contestants can win prizes, and the shows are streamed online so friends and family can watch you compete. This particular show is an hour-long show that combines challenges from other popular TV game shows.

Where: 410 S. Michigan Ave., Downtown
Price: $17.99 (36 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 77% Off Cursed Chicago Tour from Chicago Experiences





Take a walking tour of Chicago. View and learn about the Congress Plaza, the Water Tower, Archer Avenue and more.

Where: 100 W. Randolph St., Downtown
Price: $10 (67 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2019
The best music events in Chicago this week
Duckling meets hero Donald Duck in heartwarming ad
Top 4 theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged with stabbing mother to death, hiding her in trash can in Morgan Park
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Dad books flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter
How to check for returned Cook County tax bills
Cow on the run: Bovine found wandering highway
Michelle Obama voted most admired woman by Americans, poll shows
Robberies down 19 percent citywide in 2018, Chicago police say
Ex-Santa Claus arrested after 2 kids found buried in his backyard
Show More
Family of missing student Shalyha Ahmad asks CTA, UIC to release surveillance video
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
More News