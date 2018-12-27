Family and learning events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Up to 52% Off Roller-Skating at The Rink
Take advantage of this 50 percent off price at roller skating rink. Rent skates and enjoy open roller skating for two or four people.
Where: 1122 E. 87th St., Far South Chicago
Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Up to 46% Off Game-Show Contestant Entry
Enter to become a gameshow contestant. Contestants can win prizes, and the shows are streamed online so friends and family can watch you compete. This particular show is an hour-long show that combines challenges from other popular TV game shows.
Where: 410 S. Michigan Ave., Downtown
Price: $17.99 (36 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 77% Off Cursed Chicago Tour from Chicago Experiences
Take a walking tour of Chicago. View and learn about the Congress Plaza, the Water Tower, Archer Avenue and more.
Where: 100 W. Randolph St., Downtown
Price: $10 (67 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal