Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer on final question

The question was, "Name Popeye's favorite food."
With a dance and a grin, contestant Eve Dubois slammed the buzzer and yelled, "Chicken!"
Her mistake was clear--Popeye's the restaurant makes chicken, Popeye the character eats spinach.
The question was worth $10,000.
After the video of her mistake went viral, Popeyes sent her an offer for $10,000 worth of food from the fast food chain.
.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020