Fans flock to the 'Joker' stairs in the Bronx for perfect Instagram picture

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx -- A set of stairs in the Bronx plays a crucial role in the new 'Joker' movie. Now they are getting the social media treatment.Instagrammers and fans are flocking to the steps to get the perfect photo to show they have seen the movie and liked it.There are no superheroes in the movie, and no ordinary heroes either - just a troubled man, played by Phoenix, who has various transformations in life - filmed right on the stairs at the corner of Shakespeare and Jerome Avenues in Highbridge.That is the reason the narrow stairs are now getting some attention, making it the next big tourist attraction, and bringing people from all over New York City to see them.Many are taking pictures mimicking the famous pose by the Joker as he danced down the stairs, symbolically showing life's turning points as he gets further immersed into crime.