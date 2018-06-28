ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

First look at Toy Story Land, the ultimate celebration of toys at Walt Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Ginger Zee from "Good Morning America" has an exclusive look inside Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World, opening June 30. (Disney Parks & Resorts)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ORLANDO, Fla. --
"Toy Story" fans rejoice! This summer, the '90s fan favorite will become a real-life destination at Walt Disney World. Toy Story Land, inspired by the movie, will open its doors to the public at Disney's Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018.

Toy Story Land is designed to give visitors a real-life toy experience. At the park, which was modeled after Andy's backyard, guests can have fun with characters from the movie like Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. The park also includes the Slinky Dog Dash, a one-of-a-kind roller coaster inspired by Andy's Mega Coaster Play Kit. Families can also dine at Woody's Lunch Box and play interactive games such as Toy Story Mania!, which can now accommodate more guests.

With life-sized Crayons, Green Army Men, Rubik's Cubes and endless toys from the film, Toy Story Land promises to be the ultimate celebration of toys.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttoysmoviemovie newstheme parkDisney Worldfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Get your groove on this weekend at SummerDance Celebration
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
190 North - August 19, 2018
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News