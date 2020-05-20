Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus impact: One of America's first 'socially distant' concert gives glimpse into future of live events

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Many of you may be wondering what live concerts will look like post-coronavirus?

Well, Country rocker Travis McCready's socially-distant concert at Temple Live in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Tuesday gave a first glimpse into what that could look like.

Concert-goers had to wear a mask, get their temperature taken, and sit six feet away from others in what's called "fan pods."

Occupancy was also drastically reduced.

Temple Live officials say concert venues from across the world are calling and asking for advice on tips to reopening.

Temple Live is one of the first venues, in the country, to hold a live show amid the pandemic.
