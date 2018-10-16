What's next for Lena and Martin? Only one way to find out. See you Tuesday on #SplittingUpTogether 😉 pic.twitter.com/lr6PSGyNW8 — SplittingUpTogether (@SplittingUpABC) October 14, 2018

Season two ofpicks up right where season one left off, with Lena and Martin back together."There was all that sexual tension last season, and then we hook up," said Oliver Hudson, who plays Martin."Season two opens with us dealing with our hookup," said Jenna Fischer, Lena on the show.But it could be bad timing for the two to reconcile as Martin's ex-girlfriend Lisa Apple may be pregnant.Is she, isn't she? We may have to wait a little bit to find out the truth."We learn the answer, but do we know that she's telling the truth?" Hudson said.That bombshell aside, Lena appeared to be easier going at the end of last season and Martin seemed more attentive, but can they keep up their new traits?"I'm not sure how long Lena can try to be laid back when she is just inherently wired to be very structured," Fischer said.Stay tuned this season for guest star appearances by Ali Larter and Angela Kinsey.Hudson joked he'd like to have his much more famous family members like Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson on as guest stars, but so far no luck. "I'm getting passed on," Hudson said.