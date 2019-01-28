ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Food and drink events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: Adam Jaime/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From a mixology class to Super Bowl viewing tailgates and viewing parties, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

Between Bites





First, hear personal stories from local chefs, authors and editors at "Between Bites" tonight at Twain. Admission includes appetizers, dessert, beer, wine and cocktails. Proceeds will benefit La Casa Norte, which is a non-profit that aims to "serve youth and families confronting homelessness. We provide access to stable housing and deliver comprehensive services that act as a catalyst to transform lives and communities," according to its website.

When: Monday, Jan. 28, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: Twain, 2445 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mixology 101 Class: Liquid Confidence





Next, learn how to make the best mixed drinks as Hollow Leg is holding Mixology 101 Class: Liquid Confidence on Friday at Declan's Irish Pub. In the hands-on class, mixologists will teach participants the art and science of mixology and create cocktails and drinks with whiskey, tequila, gin and vodka.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Declan's Irish Pub, 1240 N. Wells St.
Price: $85 (general admission + At-Home Mixology Starter Kit)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Chicken and Beer Dance





Then, Six Corners Association is holding a Chicken & Beer Dance on Friday at 2112 Chicago. Sit down to eat fried chicken and drink craft beer, and then get up to dance to the live music from Folk Yeah!, a bluegrass band. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Six Corners Association.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: 2112 Chicago, 4245 N. Knox Ave.
Price: $25 (no beer); $40 (Beer tasting). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Ultimate Tailgate Experience





The Promotory is throwing the "Ultimate Tailgate Experience" on Sunday before and during the Super Bowl. Watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots on the giant TV screen, and enjoy food from Harold's Chicken and other grilled items on the patio. There will also be a DJ on site to keep the party pumping before and after the game.
When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: $10 ($10 Admission); $15 ($15 Admission); $65 (Reserved Table Seating (For Four))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Super Bowl Viewing Party





Lastly, here's another great way to watch the big game this weekend as McGee's Tavern & Grille is hosting a food and drink Super Bowl viewing party. Enjoy a buffet of pizza, wings, pasta, salad and more and also mixed drinks and beer from the bar while catching the Patriots and Rams battle for the championship.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 5-9 p.m.
Where: McGee's Tavern & Grille, 950 W. Webster Ave.
Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
