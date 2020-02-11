Rapper 50 Cent, Nicholas Pinnock talk about new ABC drama 'For Life'

A seething drama, based on the true story of a man behind bars who becomes part of the legal system to get justice, debuts Tuesday night.The leading man in "For Life," Nicholas Pinnock, and rapper 50 Cent sat down with ABC 7 Chicago to talk about the series you won't want to miss!Pinnock's character, Isaac Wright Junior, has been unjustly put in prison for life. He becomes a lawyer, helping other inmates in their struggles, as he fights to win his freedom and get his family back."He's a different way in prison, to how he is in the courtroom, to how he is, to the warden to how he is to his wife Marie," Pinnock said.Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, is the executive producer. Columbia College graduate George Tillman Junior, who's shot a lot of his movies in Chicago, directed the pilot."Oh, it was really - invaluable - he put his back in this. It was really nice when you watch the pilot. It feels like you're watching a feature film," Jackson said."There are real life prisoners in rooms above us or across the way," Pinnock said when he described the set."The prison drama, there's a lot of action. He's in life threatening situations the whole time," Jackson said."For Life" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. CST.