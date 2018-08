The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the largest in the country.Former ABC7 Anchor Joel Daly will be a part of the parade for the 50th time this year.The fun gets going at noon, starting at Balbo and Columbus and marching north to Monroe.You can see the live broadcast on ABC7 from noon until 2 p.m. and on digital channel 7.2. An encore broadcast will air Sunday from 12:30 until 2 p.m.The parade will also be streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.