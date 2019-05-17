Arts & Entertainment

Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at age 39 on Long Island

Ashley Massaro, a WWE star who also competed on ''Survivor,'' has died at age 39. (Bobby Bank / Contributor via Getty)

By Eyewitness News
SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County -- A former WWE star and "Survivor" competitor has been found dead on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say they responded to a call early Thursday morning to a call of a sick or injured person. They found Ashley Massaro, 39, and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her death was determined to be non-criminal.

Massaro gained fame by winning the WWE's "2005 Raw Diva Search." She stayed with the WWE for three years before cutting ties.

In 2007 she competed on "Survivor: China," but was voted off in the second episode.

It was a big year for the rising star, she also was featured as the April 2007 cover model on Playboy Magazine.

The day before Massaro's death, she tweeted that she was answering lots of fan mail.



Her exact cause of death has not yet been released.

