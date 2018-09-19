ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fortnite star Ninja is 1st professional gamer to make ESPN cover

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicagoland native Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has millions of social media followers and sometimes hundreds of thousands watching him play Fortnite at one time. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tyler Blevins is the first professional gamer to grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

It's a huge honor for the 27-year-old Grayslake native. He's known to the gaming world as "Ninja."



He streams for 12 hours a day playing Fortnite, with around 10 million followers.

RELATED:Fortnite star Ninja takes on dozens at Willis Tower all-night tourney

Blevins told the magazine he's making seven figures a month playing video games.

The magazine hits newsstands Friday.

ABC7's Jesse Kirsch got a chance to sit down with Ninja in July.

RELATED: One-on-one with Fortnite star Ninja

Watch the entire video in the player above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentvideo gamewillis towerESPNu.s. & worldGrayslakeChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: One-on-one with Fortnite star Ninja
Fortnite star Ninja takes on dozens at Willis Tower all-night tourney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bert and Ernie are gay, Sesame Street writer says
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 of testimony
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper released from prison
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Jeep crashes into Portage Park CVS after shooting; 2 injured
Woman sexually abused on NW Side
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Police: Man, 45, threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Show More
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Convicted kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
Texas mayor shoots and kills 12-foot alligator
Florence update: President Donald Trump visits North Carolina to see storm damage
More News