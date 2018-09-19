Fortnite star Ninja is 1st professional gamer to make ESPN cover

CHICAGO (WLS) --Tyler Blevins is the first professional gamer to grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine.
It's a huge honor for the 27-year-old Grayslake native. He's known to the gaming world as "Ninja."
He streams for 12 hours a day playing Fortnite, with around 10 million followers.
Blevins told the magazine he's making seven figures a month playing video games.
The magazine hits newsstands Friday.
ABC7's Jesse Kirsch got a chance to sit down with Ninja in July.
