Fortnite star Ninja is 1st professional gamer to make ESPN cover

Tyler Blevins is the first professional gamer to grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine.It's a huge honor for the 27-year-old Grayslake native. He's known to the gaming world as "Ninja."He streams for 12 hours a day playing Fortnite, with around 10 million followers.Blevins told the magazine he's making seven figures a month playing video games.The magazine hits newsstands Friday.ABC7's Jesse Kirsch got a chance to sit down with Ninja in July.