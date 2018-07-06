Founder of Chicago International Film Festival retiring

CHICAGO (WLS) --The man who started the Chicago International Film Festival is stepping down at the end of the year.
It is one of the most prestigious events in cinema around the world and Michael Kutza is the man who started it all over 50 years ago, turning his creative dream into a magnet for stars and breakthrough movies at the festival each fall.
He's stepping down at the end of the year.
ABC7's Janet Davies spoke with Michael Kutza to find out why he's giving it all up.
A special summer gala celebrating Kutza's career and appreciation of film in Chicago is set for next Saturday, July 14, at Loews Hotel Chicago.
For more information and tickets visit ChicagoFilmFestival.com.