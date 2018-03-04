Frances McDormand won her second Oscar for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and during her speech she honored all the woman nominated for an award.McDormand, who has been nominated five times, put her Oscar statue down and asked the women who were nominated in every category to stand up with her.After the women stood up, McDormand had a message for everyone else in the audience."Look around, ladies and gentleman. We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don't talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best, and we can tell you all about it," she said.Before walking off stage, she said two words: "Inclusion rider."The term is a belief that there should be stipulations in contracts that allow for gender and race equality in terms of hiring on sets.