ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

franklyHANK: Broadway In Chicago, Top Chef, Oscar Theft & Inspiring Barbies

EMBED </>More Videos

franklyHank is back (WLS)

CHICAGO --
BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

The 2018-2019 Broadway in Chicago season has been announced and oh what a season it will be. Here's what's coming: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, HELLO DOLLY! (starring Broadway great Betty Buckley), MISS SAIGON, ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, and the Pre-Broadway world premiere of TOOTSIE. The new season starts in the Fall. Tickets go on sale for individual shows soon. This list is not complete. Broadway in Chicago always adds shows throughout the season.
TOP CHEF

Thursday night, it's a South Side cook-off for the title of Top Chef. Spiaggia's Executive Chef Joe Flamm, born and raised on the South Side, will take on Chef Adrienne Cheatham, born and raised on the South Side (now working in NYC). Joe was eliminated from competition earlier this season, but fought his way back and now he could take it all. $125,000 and the title of "Top Chef."

OSCAR THEFT

The man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar faces up to three years in jail. Terry Bryant is accused of swiping the statue from a table at The Governor's Ball and then brazenly recording a Facebook video claiming the Oscar belonged to him and his "team." A photographer spotted Bryant with the Oscar and followed him because he did not recall him winning. Bryant reportedly gave up the Oscar without a fight. McDormand did not want to press charges, but technically Oscar does not belong to her. The statues are owned by the Academy and it wanted to press charges. Bryant will be arraigned today.

BARBIE HONORS WOMEN

For International Women's Day, Mattel, maker of Barbie, is releasing three inspiring women dolls: Amelia Earhart, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, and Katherine Jackson, a mathematics pioneer whose life was profiled in the film, "Hidden Figures." These are just the first dolls in the series and they will be available in March, April and May, respectively. Mattel also honored 14 Modern-Day role models with their own dolls including Film Director Patty Jenkins and Olympic Snowboarding Champion Chloe Kim. These one-of-a-kind dolls honor women in all fields across the globe and there are no plans to sell them as of now. However, in the past, due to demand, Mattel did sell the Misty Copeland and Ava Duvernay dolls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEfranklyHANK
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News