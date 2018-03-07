CHICAGO --BROADWAY IN CHICAGO
The 2018-2019 Broadway in Chicago season has been announced and oh what a season it will be. Here's what's coming: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, HELLO DOLLY! (starring Broadway great Betty Buckley), MISS SAIGON, ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, and the Pre-Broadway world premiere of TOOTSIE. The new season starts in the Fall. Tickets go on sale for individual shows soon. This list is not complete. Broadway in Chicago always adds shows throughout the season.
TOP CHEF
Thursday night, it's a South Side cook-off for the title of Top Chef. Spiaggia's Executive Chef Joe Flamm, born and raised on the South Side, will take on Chef Adrienne Cheatham, born and raised on the South Side (now working in NYC). Joe was eliminated from competition earlier this season, but fought his way back and now he could take it all. $125,000 and the title of "Top Chef."
OSCAR THEFT
The man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar faces up to three years in jail. Terry Bryant is accused of swiping the statue from a table at The Governor's Ball and then brazenly recording a Facebook video claiming the Oscar belonged to him and his "team." A photographer spotted Bryant with the Oscar and followed him because he did not recall him winning. Bryant reportedly gave up the Oscar without a fight. McDormand did not want to press charges, but technically Oscar does not belong to her. The statues are owned by the Academy and it wanted to press charges. Bryant will be arraigned today.
BARBIE HONORS WOMEN
For International Women's Day, Mattel, maker of Barbie, is releasing three inspiring women dolls: Amelia Earhart, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, and Katherine Jackson, a mathematics pioneer whose life was profiled in the film, "Hidden Figures." These are just the first dolls in the series and they will be available in March, April and May, respectively. Mattel also honored 14 Modern-Day role models with their own dolls including Film Director Patty Jenkins and Olympic Snowboarding Champion Chloe Kim. These one-of-a-kind dolls honor women in all fields across the globe and there are no plans to sell them as of now. However, in the past, due to demand, Mattel did sell the Misty Copeland and Ava Duvernay dolls.