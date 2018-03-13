WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: Cameron Diaz, Josh Groban, HBO, and 'I, Tonya'

franklyHANK: Cameron Diaz, Josh Groban, HBO, and "I, Tonya."

CAMERON DIAZ
So is actress Cameron Diaz really retired from acting? Her dear friend, actress Selma Blair, first said "yes," but is now saying "No!" Blair says she was "just joking" when she made the comment about Diaz's retirement to British press. Well, her comments don't come across as a joke and I would hedge my bets that Blair accidentally revealed personal information Diaz was not ready to deliver. Perhaps Diaz is just taking a break? Maybe she is waiting for the right part? Whatever the case, the news is Diaz's to break, not Blair's.


JOSH GROBAN & IDINA MENZEL
CONCERT NEWS: Josh Groban is going on tour with Idina Menzel to support his new album, "Bridges," due this fall. The duo will play the United Center on Nov. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Each ticket also comes with a CD (or digital) version of Groban's new album.

BIG HBO NEWS
Game of Thrones
HBO execs speaking at a TV conference in Israel say they are "going big" on potentially five spin-offs to the popular "Game of Thrones" series. The execs say early GoT seasons cost around $50 million per season. They say they'll be spending way more than that. They also say the final season of GoT will be a heart breaker. At a table read of the last few episodes with the cast, Francesca Orsi, HBO senior vice president of drama, said it "was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers. None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths. By the end, the last few words on the final script, the tears just started falling down. Then there was applause that lasted 15 minutes." WOW! 2019, hurry up and get here!


Big Little Lies

HBO execs are also saying season two of Big Little Lies will be "as good, or even better" than season one. The hit series was never planned for a season two, so that involved heavy contract negotiations for the cast including Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Also added to the Season two cast: Meryl Streep. If you haven't seen Big Little Lies, you must. It's some of the best television around.

I, Tonya
Speaking of things you must see, I, Tonya is out on DVD and Blu-ray today from Universal Home Entertainment. Alison Janney greatly deserved her Oscar. Take a look at the trailer below.

