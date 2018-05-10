franklyHANK: Christina's Coming; 'The Color Purple' and 'Saving Private Ryan'

CHRISTINA'S COMING
First she announced a new album. Now she is announcing a tour. Christina Aguilera is bringing her "Liberation" tour to The Chicago Theatre October 16 and 17. It's part of a 22-city North American tour to promote her album of the same name which drops June 15. This time around Xtina is playing smaller venues which should make for a great setting. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 18 at 10am at LiveNation.com. Bring it, Xtina!
"THE COLOR PURPLE"
The 2016 Tony award winner for Best Musical Revival comes to Chicago this summer - "The Color Purple." This show is must see!! Based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name and the 1985 Steven Spielberg film, this version of the Broadway musical is the restaged 2016 Broadway revival. I was blessed to see the amazing Cynthia Erivo in this role as Celie for which she won the Tony. Adrianna Hicks plays Celie on the tour and her powerhouse vocals do the role justice, I assure you. "The Color Purple" plays July 19-29 at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. That is a fantastic venue for this show. The acoustics will make the show sound heavenly. Truly a highlight of the summer musical season. Treat yourself to "The Color Purple." Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11 at BroadwayInChicago.com.
Watch a preview below.
"SAVING PRIVATE RYAN"
Say it isn't so! Steven Spielberg's Academy-award winning film, "Saving Private Ryan," is celebrating 20 years! The film took home 5 Academy Awards including Best Director. The grueling war movie also won the Golden Globe for Best Picture and named as one of AFI's Greatest 100 Films! The stellar cast included Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, Ted Danson, Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, and Paul Giamatti! "Saving Private Ryan" is now available in a Commemorative 20th Anniversary edition Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD from Paramount Home Media.
Watch a clip below.