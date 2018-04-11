WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: 'Coming 2 America,' 'Black Panther' and 'A Quiet Place'

'Coming 2 America,' 'Black Panther' and 'A Quiet Place'

"COMING 2 AMERICA"
We now know the forthcoming sequel to "Coming To America" will be called "Coming 2 America." The film was just granted tax credits in California which is a clear sign it's moving forward. "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is working on the script and Eddie Murphy is attached. No word when production would start or a release date.
"BLACK PANTHER"
"Black Panther" continues to break box office records. The film is now the third highest grossing film of all time in North America at $665 Million. It trails "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Avatar." Worldwide, "Black Panther" has grossed $1.3 Billion.

"Black Panther" comes to digital on May 8 and DVD and Blu-ray on May 15.

"A QUIET PLACE"

Theatergoers in the new film, "A Quiet Place," are causing quite the problem. Turns out the movie has so much silence in it that popcorn crunching, coughing and other snacks can be heard quite clearly.

The John Krasinki-directed film starring him and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, is scaring up big numbers at the box office with an opening weekend of more than $50 million.

Check out the trailer below.
