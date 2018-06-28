WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: Golden Girls, Trolls, Happy Place

EMBED </>More Videos

Hank previews the weekend's best entertainment. (WLS)

"GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - VOL 2"
It's back! Hell In A Handbag Productions brings back its biggest show from last year. This production is an all new "Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes," written by David Cerda. The show stars Cerda as Dorothy, Adrian Hadlock as Sophia, Grant Drager as Blanche and Ed Jones as Rose. That's right - they're all men in drag. And it's hilarious. This is truly a fun night with friends for anyone who is a fan of the original series.

"Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes - Vol 2" plays at Mary's Attic in Andersonville through September 7, 2018. Buy tickets here.

TROLL HUNT
The trolls are taking over Morten Arboretum in Lisle, and Hank could not be more excited. This is the first time Danish artist Thomas Danbo has brought his trolls to the United States. The six 15 to 20 foot wooden troll sculptures are based on European folklore, and they really are a must see! The cost of regular admission gets you in to see the trolls, and it's more than worth it. The exhibition runs through summer 2019, so you have no excuse not to go. Visit the Morton Arboretum website for more details.
HAPPY PLACE CHICAGO
This is a massive pop-up experience filled with larger-than -life size installations, multi-sensory immersive rooms, and dozens of moments to make you happy! This is the second stop for the show, which had a sold-out run in Los Angeles. HAPPY PLACE will be in Chicago from June 28 to August 6. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit HappyPlace.me.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmorton arboretumfranklyHANKWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
WCL launches new segment: Windy City Law
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Get your groove on this weekend at SummerDance Celebration
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
190 North - August 19, 2018
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News