franklyHANK: 'Hamilton,' Natalie Wood, 'Game of Thrones' and 29Rooms

"HAMILTON" - THE MOVIE
If you haven't seen "Hamilton" yet because you can't afford it or tickets are impossible to get, you may be in luck. Turns out "Hamilton" creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is about to sell the movie rights to his Broadway smash. But get this! It's already been shot. Not an adaptation of the stage production, the actual stage production itself. Miranda filmed the Broadway production twice in 2016 with the original cast before he left the show. No one knew what he was going to do with it, but now Miranda is selling it to the highest bidder and he could get $50 million or more. There is one major caveat to any buyer, however. The film cannot be publicly show until 2020 at the earliest. After all, with two tours in the US and residencies in New York and Chicago, producers want to make as much money as they possibly can before sending "Hamilton" to movie theaters nationwide. Naturally, several movie studios are interested.
NATALIE WOOD
Actress Natalie Wood died in 1981 from drowning after slipping from the yacht she was on with husband, Robert Wagner, and friend, Christopher Walken. Or so we were told. There has always been a mystery around her death and now a new podcast is diving into that mystery, "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood," is a 12-episode series from American Media. The podcast includes new interviews from people involved in the case including the LA County Sheriff's Department and the boat captain on board at the time of her death. Wood's autopsy is re-examined and we hear from Wood herself in never before heard interviews. Wood's death investigation was reopened in 2009 and remains open to this day. Her husband, Robert Wagner, has refused to cooperate with authorities. Two episodes are already available and a third episode comes out July 27, 2018. "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood" is available wherever you download podcasts including, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and more.
"GAME OF THRONES"
Finally, some news on Season 8, the final season, of HBO's incredible series, "Game of Thrones." HBO's president says we can expect the new season to begin "Sometime in 2019... the first half." Okay, that's better than nothing, right? HBO president Casey Bloys goes on to say even though they looked at five "Game of Thrones" prequels, only one is moving forward and it's expected to start shooting this fall.
29ROOMS
Following the enormous success of 29Rooms in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, Refinery29 brings 29Rooms to Chicago. Attendees will have the chance to experience the funhouse of style, culture and creativity for the first time in Chicago, as it brings its successful tour of "Turn It Into Art," to the city. The theme celebrates the transformative power of creativity, and explores how art can alter mindsets, shift perception, and create powerful change. Each room is curated in partnership with a broad range of creators, talent, innovators, artists and brands, with the audience at the center of the event, sparking engagement and igniting a live social broadcast of self-expression, storytelling, and meaningful dialogue.
Tickets can be purchased on 29Rooms.com for $39, with a portion of proceeds donated to 29Rooms non-profit partners. General Admission ticket guarantees access for one three-hour session.
Dates: Thursday, July 26 - Sunday, July 29
Time 11:00 a.m.
Location: 1522 W Hubbard Street, Chicago
