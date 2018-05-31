WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: Melissa McCarthy, Maleficent II, 'The Middle,' 'The Americans'

EMBED </>More Videos

Hank is back with the latest entertainment news! (WLS)

Hank is back with the latest entertainment news!

MELISSA MCCARTHY

Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy's upcoming film, "The Happytime Murders," has been in an ugly battle all week. Why, you ask? The film centers on humans and Muppets living together and what happens with the Muppets when children aren't around. These are some very adult Muppets. The tag line for the film is "No Sesame. All Street." The folks at Sesame Street thought that would confuse people into thinking this was a Sesame Street-connected film. Not likely based on the Red Band trailer below. On Wednesday, a judge ruled in favor of STX Entertainment, the producer of the film, and said it could continue using the tag line. The judge said Sesame Street could not prove people were confused and couldn't prove anyone had complained. So "The Happytime Murders" gets to keep its tag line. No Sesame. All Street. The film hits theaters August 17.

Check out the RED BAND trailer below, but you have been warned...
WARNING: May contain content offensive to some viewers.
MALEFICENT II
The evil queen is returning. Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are in London this week as filming began on "Maleficent II," the sequel to the 2014 film. Returning to the film are Sam Riley as Diaval and Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville and Juno Temple as the fairies. New to the cast are Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith and Chiwetel Ejiofor in an unnamed role. No world on plot details or release date, but a good guess would be Summer 2020 as the original took two years to complete from start of filming.
"THE MIDDLE" SPIN-OFF
"The Middle" may be history on ABC ending its nine season run this month, but a spin-off is in the works. The spin-off would focus on Sue Heck, played by Eden Sher. No deals are signed so ABC is keeping mum right now. With the sudden cancellation of "Roseanne," the network will most likely move a midseason show up to the fall. If "The Middle" spin-off was picked up, it would most likely be a midseason replacement.
"THE AMERICANS"
After six amazing seasons, one of my favorite all-time series has come to an end, FX Network's "The Americans." Phillip and Elizabeth Jennings, played by real-life husband and wife Matthew Rhys and Kerrie Russell) are living in 1980's suburban Washington, D.C. They appear to be a normal husband and wife with two kids. They're not. They're Russian sleeper spies. The show is gritty, dramatic, high-stakes and some of the best writing on television. It's MUST-SEE! If you have Amazon Prime Video, you can watch the first five seasons for free. Season 6 is just $24.99. If you have access to the FXNow app, you can watch Season 6 for free! Check out the Season 6 trailer below!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEfranklyHANK
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News