franklyHANK: 'Miss Saigon'

Nov. 13 - Dec. 8
Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph Street)
Tickets on sale at BroadwayInChicago.com
Truly one of my favorite Broadway musicals of all time. It's a beautiful love story, set in an exotic country during a time of war. I've probably seen "Miss Saigon" four times now. I will see it again! Treat yourself to this Broadway classic.
"Miss Saigon" tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.
