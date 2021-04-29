black history

Short film on Black Panther leader Fred Hampton spotlights efforts to preserve his childhood home in Maywood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fred Hampton short film spotlights efforts to preserve his Maywood home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Efforts continue to raise money to convert the Fred Hampton's childhood home in Maywood into a community resource center.

"A Revolutionary Act" is a new short digital film that shines a spotlight on Hampton's impact for the Save the Hampton House campaign. The film focuses on the legacy of Hampton, the former chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party.

WATCH | A Revolutionary Act


EMBED More News Videos

Watch the entire short film "A Revolutionary Act" about Fred Hampton's legacy and efforts to preserve his childhood home in Maywood.



Hampton's son, Fred Hampton Jr., is featured in the film.

"We know the Black Panther Party Cubs, one of our mantras is that a legacy is more important than your life because the reality is that we have a certain amount of time to be here physically," Hampton Jr. said.

Hampton was killed by Chicago police during a raid at his West Side apartment in 1969. It took years to uncover government motives and their efforts to silence the Black Panther Party. The film's director, Malakai, said Hampton inspired her.

"Chairman Fred Hampton, he was someone who was a beacon of light and a beacon of hope," she said. "He was someone that really to this day, I get chills just hearing his speeches."

RELATED: Black Panther Fred Hampton killed 50 years ago in Chicago police raid

Organizers of the Save the Hampton House Campaign want to transform his childhood home in Maywood into a historic site to tell the story of the Black Panther Party. They're hoping to raise $500,000.

"The Black Panther Party we say, as opposed to being role models, we were real models who literally turned the communities into classrooms," Hampton Jr. said.

There's been a renewed interest in the Black Panther Party following the release of "Judas and the Black Messiah" earlier this year. The movie dramatizes the life and death of Hampton. Hampton Jr. welcomes the attention.

"For those who haven't seen it, go check it out and use this as a conversation piece," he said.

To support the Save the Hampton House campaign, you can donate on their official GoFundMe page.

Learn more about and support the impact campaign Participant launched alongside the film at www.LiveForThePeople.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmaywoodmovieblack historyfbipoliticsrace in americachicago police departmentraid
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY
Committee plans commemoration for Harold Washington's 100th birthday
Following protests, Waukegan school won't be renamed after Obamas
Inside the case that bankrupted the Klan
Dawn Burrell: From Olympic athlete to Top Chef contender!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID restrictions loosening as metrics improve
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed bank
IL reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths; Cook Co. reopening measures
India receives vaccines, emergency supplies during COVID-19 surge
Delphi update: Possible connection between kidnapping suspect, girls' IN murders
Could Arlington Park become the new Bears stadium?
Show More
Construction underway for new I-490 western O'Hare corridor
How a ban on menthol cigarettes could impact communities of color
Grand jury indicts 8 in drinking-related death at Ohio fraternity party
City Council committee approves plan for Lake Shore Drive name change
2 charged in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
More TOP STORIES News