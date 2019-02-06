Fresh humor: 4 fun comedy events in Chicago this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from live comedy at the Laugh Factory to "Love Me Tinder," a show exploring modern romance.
Laugh Factory Chicago
Catch top comedy headliners this Thursday at Laugh Factory. Named the number one comedy club in the country by "USA Today," this spot has hosted rising stars and big names alike--including Chris Rock, Kathy Griffin, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld and more. Tableside food and drink service is available.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: Comped tickets
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Comedians You Should Know"
Refill your laugh tank with this showcase-style, stand-up comedy show Wednesday night at Timothy O'Toole's. It features a different lineup every week and has produced more than 20 comedy albums, according to its website. Open to adults 21 and over.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 9:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Timothy O'Toole's, 622 N. Fairbanks Court
Price: $4 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Love Me Tinder"
Come prepared for some belly laughs at "Love Me Tinder." Improv artists generate laughs on the fly with a variety of sketches, including one depicting three simultaneous Tinder dates.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Nite Brunch: A Variety Show
If you're looking for something fresh and funny, Nite Brunch delivers a comic musical based on audience suggestions. Expect surprises during this Sunday's show at The Playground Theater. Performers do everything from stand-up routines to solo sketches and musical numbers.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Playground Theater, 3209 Halsted
Price: $5 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets