"Fresh Off the Boat" canceled after 6 seasons

BURBANK, Calif. -- The ABC comedy "Fresh Off the Boat" starring Randall Park and Constance Wu will end its six season run. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced Friday the show will wrap up with an hour-long series finale on Feb. 21, 2020.

"We couldn't be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape," said Burke. "The success of 'Fresh Off the Boat' has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry."

"Fresh Off the Boat" premiered in 2015 and centered on the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family that relocated from Washington D.C. to Orlando, Florida. It was the first broadcast sitcom focused on an Asian-American family since Margaret Cho's "All American Girl" in 1994.

Controversy marred the sitcom's renewal announcement last spring when Wu tweeted she was "literally crying" about the season six pick-up. She later clarified she wasn't upset about the show being renewed; rather, she had to give up another project because of it.

Constance Wu from "Fresh Off the Boat" stars in "Crazy Rich Asians."

