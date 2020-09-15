Arts & Entertainment

'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' house for rent on Airbnb for only $30 a night

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- People will soon be able to book an Airbnb stay at the house from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Will Smith made the announcement Monday that the home will be available to rent in October.

It will only be available for five nights for LA county residents due to COVID-19 restrictions but you can check out the Airbnb listing for yourself.

The stay will cost you $30 a night to honor the show's 30-year anniversary.

According to the "Fresh Prince" himself, "It's your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don't forget your sunglasses!"



The home is in Brentwood, California and will be available October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbrentwoodairbnbcable televisionwill smithtelevisionfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in Lawndale
Lakeview armed robbery suspects captured on new surveillance video
The Score's Dan McNeil fired over tweet about ESPN reporter
Pritzker warns of budget cuts, IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago restaurants hope new small business grants will keep doors open
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris facing child sexual abuse lawsuit
Show More
Will it be safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween?
ITT Tech lawsuit settlements provide student loan debt relief
6 injured in Loop high-rise fire
Chicago mom, son kicked off Southwest flight over face mask
Metra wants riders back; ensures clean and safe train ride
More TOP STORIES News