From a gift exchange to a soul music party, here are 4 ways to enjoy this week in Chicago

The Promontory. | Photo: Christopher V./Yelp

By Hoodline
From a holiday remix party to a soul celebration, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

---

After Christmas Holiday Remix





Got a Christmas gift that didn't delight? Come decked out in your best Christmas outfit and swap that unwanted gift this Thursday afternoon at the Holiday Remix Party. Plus, enjoy free food, music and games. All ages are welcome.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 4-8 p.m.
Where: The Salvation Army Freedom Center, 825 N. Christiana Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Set presents Donnie at The Promontory





Come out this Thursday for a concert featuring singer-songwriter Donnie Hall. Straight out of Atlanta, Hall brings a mix of old soul and new R&B. "The texture of his voice is like a vintage piece of art appreciating with time" notes Donald Lawrence, a Grammy-award winning producer.

Hall got his start in Gospel music at the age of 15, toured in Europe and has opened, as a solo artist, for the likes of Al Green, Jody Watley and Ashford and Simpson. This is an all ages show.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.- Friday, Dec. 28, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: $25 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sasha | Gene Farris&Friends | Bucky Fargo at the MID





Get your groove on at this house music concert featuring Sasha. Voted "World No. 1 DJ" in 2000 by DJ Magazine, Sasha's work has recently enjoyed a renaissance among U.S. audiences.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 29, 4 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $17.50 (General Admission 2 pack); $20 (General Admission - 4 Pack); $25 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

We Love Soul Pre-NYE Celebration "The Party of The Year" at The Promontory





This Sunday night, bring your dancing shoes and kiss 2018 good bye with other soul lovers. Coming to the Promontory, "We Love Soul," a Pre-New Year's Eve bash, features DJs Sean Alvarez, Duane Powell, Joe Kollege and Kwest_on. Also, be prepared to sing "Happy Birthday" to soul artist Duane Powell.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m.- Monday, Dec. 31, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: $13 (General Admission (Advance)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
