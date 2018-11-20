From art history to holiday shopping, here's 3 fun community events in Chicago this week

'The Human Figure in the Time of Leonardo' at the Italian Cultural Institute

LoganSquarist Neighbor Meet-up at Navigator Taproom

Chicago's Shop Small Business Saturday

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a deep dive on the intersection of art and anatomy during the Italian Renaissance to a local gifts fair with hands-on crafts, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---Tonight: Join Dr. Macuglia -- historian and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago -- for a discussion on the relationship between artists and anatomists during the Italian Renaissance. Dr. Macuglia will offer case studies on the work of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Andreas Vesalius and others.Tuesday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.Italian Cultural Institute, 500 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1450FreeMeet fellow Logan Square neighbors at Navigator Taproom, a self-pour beer and wine taproom. Hosted by local news site LoganSquarist, the happy hour will feature specials on pints of beer and glasses of wine, as well as the venue's team trivia game.Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7-9 p.m.Navigator Taproom, 2211 N. Milwaukee Ave., #100FreeShop small this Saturday at Absolutely Anything Essential Gift Shop. The shop is partnering with more than 25 other local small businesses to bring one-of-a-kind gifts to the community. Guests will also enjoy food and drinks as well as crafts --- like make-your-own jewelry, ornaments, candles, holiday cards and more.Saturday, Nov. 24, 12-6 p.m.Absolutely Anything Essential Gift Shop, 3521 S. King DriveFree entry; $25-$40 for crafting activities