From boy bands to a flamenco festival, here are the top music events in Chicago this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From a boy band to a best-selling soprano in concert to the Chicago Flamenco Festival, here are the local performances worth checking out this week.---In the 90s, boy bands wooed you with songs about love and synchronized dance steps. This Thursday, go back to that era with Chicago's own Boy Band Review as they cover three decades of hits from NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.$10Don't miss the chance to see the world's best-selling soprano in concert. Sarah Brightman has sung on Broadway, twice at the Olympic Games and in arenas and cathedrals around the world. When she takes the stage this Thursday night at the Chicago Theatre, expect to hear songs from her vast body of work as well as new ones from, her 2018 album.Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.$30 - $45She has studied with great masters of flamenco guitar like Enrique Vargas, Manolo Sanluca and played for singers like Carmen Linares. On Friday, flamenco guitarist Antonia Jimenez gives a special concert to kick off the Chicago Flamenco Festival.Friday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60654$15 (General Admission)Get ready for the stage to sizzle this Saturday when Madrid-born Carlos Rodriquez takes over Chicago's Instituto Cervantes. The acclaimed dancer has won numerous awards and co-created the Nuevo Ballet Espanol, which has drawn a whole new generation to flamenco.Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60654$25