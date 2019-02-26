ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From cycling to scuba diving, here are the best sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

Photo: Midtown Athletic Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From an indoor cycling seminar to scuba lessons for rookies, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Indoor Cycling: Unlock Your Potential





Calling fitness industry professionals! If you own or manage a health club, attend Thursday's business seminar covering the rise of indoor cycling programs and attracting new members including millennials plus a complimentary Sprint Masterclass.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Midtown Athletic Club - Chicago, 2444 Elston Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga & Brunch at Pinstripes Chicago




Jumpstart your Sunday morning with a Corepower Yoga class at Pinstripes. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa and discount on the bottomless brunch buffet, which offers fresh bagels, yogurt and granola parfaits, waffle and omelette stations and more. (Check the offerings here.)

When: Sunday, March 3, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.
Price: $5 (yoga class with complimentary mimosa)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wicker Park Health & Fitness Crawl





If you're a fitness freak, try cycling, kickboxing and yoga classes at Wicker Park's Fitness Crawl this Saturday. Join a post celebration at the Boundary Tavern featuring food, swag bags and special deals. Participating businesses include Aligned Modern Health, Wicker Park Athletic Club, Spynergy and 9 Round Kickboxing.

When: Saturday, March 2, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Spynergy, 1632B W. Division, Chicago, IL 60622
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

61 Percent Off Discovery Dive at Learn Scuba Chicago





Before you try deep sea diving in the Caribbean, get your feet wet with diving expert Captain Bob of Learn Scuba Chicago. Take advantage of this deal offering up to 61 percent off an individual session. Bring your bathing suit and a towel to this exploratory class, which is for diving rookies ten years and older.

Where: 2338 W. Fullerton Ave.,
Price: $29 (61 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena
Next on Windy City LIVE
Stay informed: 3 top government and politics events in Chicago this week
From dim sum to craft beer, here are 4 food and drink events to check out in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Voters head to polls to decide city's next mayor
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Bond set for man charged in Downers Grove North student's death
Cheerleader, 13, dies mysteriously just before contest
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Old Irving Park ID'd
Doctors, experts warn of serious injuries to kids at trampoline parks
Mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
Show More
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena
Chicago mayoral candidates make last-minute push to win over voters
Top beaches to visit in America
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Metra train hits truck near 87th, Pulaski
More News