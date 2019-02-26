From cycling to scuba diving, here are the best sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

From an indoor cycling seminar to scuba lessons for rookies, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Indoor Cycling: Unlock Your Potential
Calling fitness industry professionals! If you own or manage a health club, attend Thursday's business seminar covering the rise of indoor cycling programs and attracting new members including millennials plus a complimentary Sprint Masterclass.
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Midtown Athletic Club - Chicago, 2444 Elston Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Yoga & Brunch at Pinstripes Chicago
Jumpstart your Sunday morning with a Corepower Yoga class at Pinstripes. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa and discount on the bottomless brunch buffet, which offers fresh bagels, yogurt and granola parfaits, waffle and omelette stations and more. (Check the offerings here.)
When: Sunday, March 3, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.
Price: $5 (yoga class with complimentary mimosa)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Wicker Park Health & Fitness Crawl
If you're a fitness freak, try cycling, kickboxing and yoga classes at Wicker Park's Fitness Crawl this Saturday. Join a post celebration at the Boundary Tavern featuring food, swag bags and special deals. Participating businesses include Aligned Modern Health, Wicker Park Athletic Club, Spynergy and 9 Round Kickboxing.
When: Saturday, March 2, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Spynergy, 1632B W. Division, Chicago, IL 60622
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
61 Percent Off Discovery Dive at Learn Scuba Chicago
Before you try deep sea diving in the Caribbean, get your feet wet with diving expert Captain Bob of Learn Scuba Chicago. Take advantage of this deal offering up to 61 percent off an individual session. Bring your bathing suit and a towel to this exploratory class, which is for diving rookies ten years and older.
Where: 2338 W. Fullerton Ave.,
Price: $29 (61 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal